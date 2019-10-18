Moulin Rouge! The Musical to come to London’s West End in 2021

The Broadway production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical will come to the UK in 2021 in London’s West End.

The jukebox musical based on the 2001 film, which starred Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, has been 10 years in the making and includes many of the songs from the big screen version.

Having made its debut in Boston in 2018 before moving to New York’s theatre district this year, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will open at the Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021.

Welcome to #MoulinRougeMusical Enter a world of splendour and romance… @MoulinMusicalUK is coming to London's Piccadilly Theatre in March 2021 Experience the spectacular. Become a Bohemian and sign up for ticket information: https://t.co/1GK1OkQ7rQ pic.twitter.com/pFH1kztVSm — Moulin Rouge! The Musical (London) (@moulinmusicaluk) October 17, 2019

Directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers and with a book by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan, the show promises to entertain audiences with a “world of splendour and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory”.

It is inspired by Baz Luhrmann’s Oscar-winning film, which was set in the Montmartre Quarter of Paris during the Belle Epoque period at the turn of the 20th century.

The film told the story of aspiring writer Christian (McGregor) and dancer Satine (Kidman) as they fall in love against all odds and despite the pressure from Moulin Rouge boss Harold Zidler (Jim Broadbent) to entertain the wealthy Duke of Monroth (Richard Roxburgh) whose money can keep the establishment in business.

Moulin Rouge! was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture and best actress for Kidman, and won two, for art direction and costume design.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Global Creatures)

The musical, like the film, celebrates popular music of the past 50 years and it boasts a “lavish, immersive set”.

Songs in the show include Your Song, Elephant Love Medley, Come What May and El Tango De Roxanne, all of which appeared in the film.

Producer Carmen Pavlovic of production company Global Creatures said: “After 10 years in development, and following the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York, we are thrilled to be sharing this musical with audiences in the UK.

“We can’t wait to bring the show to London!”