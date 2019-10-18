Catfights and Spotlights: Which singers have been in the Sugababes?

Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy have regained the right to release music as the Sugababes.

It comes 19 years after the trio found fame with the release of their Brit Award-nominated debut single Overload.

But the group has featured a rotating line-up of female vocalists, with former members clashing over ownership of the brand.

Donaghy left in 2001 amid reports of infighting. She later said she had experienced clinical depression.

She also claimed she was forced out by Buchanan and branded her a “bully”.

Former Atomic Kitten singer Heidi Range was announced as Donaghy’s replacement.

In March 2005, Buena left following the birth of her daughter. She was replaced by Amelle Berrabah, which left Buchanan as the only original Sugababe.

Siobhan Donaghy, Keisha Buchanan and Mutya Buena of the Sugababes perform on The Graham Norton Show in 2019 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

But by 2009 she had also quit and was replaced by Jade Ewen.

Soon after, Buena announced her intention to reclaim the name Sugababes from the group’s second line-up.

But the original line-up instead reunited under the name Mutya Keisha Siobhan – often shortened to MKS – to release Flatline in 2013.

In a cryptic post on Instagram this year, the original line-up hinted that they had regained the right to record as the Sugababes.

And in October they released their first music in six years, a cover of the UK garage classic Flowers by Sweet Female Attitude.