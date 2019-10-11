Ozzy Osbourne wants to be ‘100%’ before touring again

Ozzy Osbourne has said he postponed his European tour because he feared his fans would not take him seriously if he was not performing at 100%.

The former Black Sabbath singer, 70, fell at home earlier this year, aggravating injuries from a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003.

The veteran rocker told Clash magazine he could not afford to rush into the European leg of his farewell tour and risk disappointing fans.

Ozzy Osbourne with his daughter Kelly, wife Sharon and son Jack (Ian West/PA)

He told the publication: “I want to be 100% ready to go. I can’t afford to go out there and go, ‘I’m done. I need to get more rest’.

“I can’t do that, because people – well, I would anyway – would go, ‘F****** hell, he’s never gonna come out again’.”

The Grammy-winning singer, who appears on the cover of Clash’s autumn issue, postponed the European leg of his No More Tours II in January, after he fell over a rug and hit his head.

This dislodged metal rods in his body, put there after his quad bike crash, and he was taken to hospital.

Advertising

Osbourne also criticised the music industry, saying artists today have to appear on TV shows if they want to find fame.

Ozzy Osbourne on the cover of Clash magazine (Clash/PA)

He told the magazine: “It was a different business. Now, it’s completely different – you’ve got to be on a f****** game show now if you think you’re going to get anywhere.

“You’ve got to have Simon f****** Cowell as your f****** mentor… He’s alright, Simon. I read an article by (Foo Fighters singer) Dave Grohl who said that the day of garage bands is over, which is kinda true.

Advertising

“You’ve gotta watch TV now to see who you like, which is pathetic. It’s all Sunday Night At The London Palladium now.

“It was an interesting thing to draw you in when we were kids: get in the van, the camaraderie and all that, having a laugh, getting f***** up, getting chicks…”

Read the full interview in the autumn issue of Clash.