Extinction Rebellion to benefit from collaboration by ska veterans

Ska is joining the climate fight with musical profits of a new track going to aid Extinction Rebellion.

The activist organisation will receive funding through an optimistic song sung by The Specials vocalist Neville Staple.

Brian Travers and Laurence Parry of UB40 also feature on the track.

Writer Shiloh Clarke has said that everyone on Earth is a member of Extinction Rebellion, and should be united in the fight against climate change.

Neville Staple features on the track (Aaron Chown/PA)

The group will receive profits from his song, which has used the political tradition of ska music to comment on new challenges.

New track Freedom Will Reign has been welcomed by Extinction Rebellion, who has shared its message.

Clarke said: “We have got a voice and we can use it.

“The main message of the song is to use our freedom to do the right thing.

“It’s a little thing I can do to help climate change.

“Extinction Rebellion have made a commitment, an unwavering commitment to protect our planet. There’s no greater cause. Everyone on this planet is a member really.

“We can’t stand by and let this happen.”

Clarke has said that ska had a rebirth tackling issues of racial discrimination, and that its political power could be redirected towards new issues.

The songwriter has commented on criticism of the narrow racial and social profile of Extinction Rebellion, and said all communities must realise their duties to the planet.

The root causes of The Climate And Ecological Emergency include colonalism, capitalism, extractivism, racism, sexism, classism and ableism. Our Rebellion must have diversity and inclusivity at its centre. https://t.co/ss02kRsOos@ExtinctionRebe8https://t.co/0AoZsgrwZz — Extinction Rebellion ⌛️ (@ExtinctionR) August 14, 2019

He said: “It’s absolutely important that everyone gets involved and realises that everyone needs to do their little bit.

“We’re not saying everyone’s perfect and everyone should walk around like nuns or priests. But if everyone did their little bit we would see a change.”

Clarke worked with Staples and award-winning producer Roger Lomas on the track.

Extinction Rebellion has welcomed the decision to back the group with profits from the release.

A spokeswoman said: “Extinction Rebellion UK would like to thank Shiloh Clarke for donating 10% of the profits from his single Freedom Will Reign to us.

“Every one of us has a part to play in telling the truth about the climate and ecological emergency, but the grim truth is not the only truth.

“There is also an important story to tell about the hope that lies in individuals deciding they can no longer stand by while life on Earth is dying.

“Freedom Will Reign expresses a deep caring for humankind and the natural world.

“What more could we ask of musicians in times like these?”