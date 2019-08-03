Disney Channel shares tribute to Cameron Boyce after Descendants 3 premiere

Cameron Boyce has been remembered a month after his death as his latest film premiered on the Disney Channel.

As Descendants 3, in which Boyce starred as Cruella de Vil’s son Carlos, premiered on the channel, the network included a two-minute tribute at the end of the film.

The 20-year-old actor died suddenly from epilepsy after being found unconscious at his home in North Hollywood on July 6.

The tribute featured smiling footage and photos of Boyce throughout his years on the Disney Channel, including him dancing and laughing with his Descendants castmates, and footage of his time as a child star on Jessie, in which he starred opposite Debby Ryan.

The video included a clip of Michelle Obama‘s guest appearance on Jessie, when Boyce happily exclaimed “I made her laugh!” as he hugged her.

The text across the screen read: “Everything you are, every smile, every laugh, every dance, every hug, every moment, everyone you touched… you mean everything to us.”

The video concluded with footage from what appears to be his first audition as a young child, holding his script in his hand.

Following his death, co-stars including Dove Cameron, Adam Sandler, Salma Hayek and Ryan paid tribute, while his family said they were “utterly heartbroken”.

Disney cancelled the premiere of the film after his death and said that instead a donation would be made to the Thirst Project, a charity Boyce was “deeply committed” to.