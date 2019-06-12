Menu

Luke Perry’s daughter shares childhood photos three months after actor’s death

Showbiz

The actor died in March after suffering a stroke.

Luke Perry MTV’s TRL UK

Luke Perry’s daughter has shared a series of throwback images of the actor three months after his death.

The Beverly Hills 90210 and Riverdale actor died at the age of 52 in March, five days after suffering a stroke.

His daughter Sophie, 19, has posted three childhood photographs of herself and her dad on Instagram.

I love you

Captioned “I love you”, the shots show Sophie as a baby and toddler.

Perry also had a son, 21-year-old wrestler Jack.

