Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison to join cast of Waitress

Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison will join the cast of hit West End musical Waitress.

The actor, who played Neil Sutherland in the Bafta-winning E4 comedy, will take over the role of Ogie this summer.

Harrison will replace Jack McBrayer, best known as Kenneth Parcell in NBC comedy 30 Rock, from June 17 at the Adelphi Theatre in London.

WELCOME TO THE DINER…?@BlakeHarrison23 ? TV star Blake Harrison, best known as Neil in #TheInbetweeners, will join the cast as Ogie from 17 June. He takes over the role from Jack McBrayer, whose final performance is on 15 June. ?Book Now: https://t.co/7tUMSTXdrG ? pic.twitter.com/3eu7xVMPl0 — Waitress The Musical (@WaitressLondon) May 31, 2019

This is not Harrison’s first foray into the West End.

The 33-year-old appeared in Step 9 (of 12) at Trafalgar Studios and more recently took the lead role of Michael in The End Of The Pier at the Park theatre.

He joins The Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts who was also announced as a new cast member earlier this month.

Ashley Roberts is set to make her West End debut in Waitress (Ian West/PA)

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Roberts will play Dawn, one of three waitresses in the production.

Former X Factor contestant Lucie Jones is also part of the new cast. She will play Jenna, another of the waitresses.

Sara Bareilles’ Waitress opened at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End earlier this year.