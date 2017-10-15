Simon Rimmer: Tim Lovejoy is ‘more nervous than me’ about Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing’s Simon Rimmer has revealed his Sunday Brunch co-presenter Tim Lovejoy is his biggest fan.

The TV chef, who scored 19 for his samba to Copacabana with partner Karen Clifton on Saturday night, has claimed Lovejoy is “more nervous than me” about the dance competition.

Speaking ahead of Sunday night’s result show – which is filmed on Saturday night but the results kept secret for just under 24 hours – Rimmer said: “He is so, so into it”, adding Lovejoy was “gutted” after not being able to watch them in training earlier this week.

Asked if he ever thought his co-host would ever take on the show, Rimmmer said: “The thing he always worries about is that huge exposure. I’m quite happy to make a completely utter fool of myself but I think Tim is a little reserved.”

The award-winning chef also admitted he fears Lovejoy may accidentally spill the beans on their Sunday morning breakfast show about who is staying in the competition for that week.

He said: “We had to have a meeting last week on things we can say on Sunday Brunch. We’ve had to trim some of the chat we can have about Strictly.”

:: The Strictly results show airs on Sunday evening on BBC One at 7.15pm.