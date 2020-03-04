Genesis to bring first tour in 13 years to Birmingham

The group - made up of Tony Banks, Phil Collins and Mike Rutherford - will embark on their first tour in 13 years, accompanied by Nic Collins and Daryl Stuermer.

Genesis last went on the road in 2007 as part of their Turn It On Again world tour.

The news comes after BBC Radio 2 shared a cryptic post last night on Twitter, which said: “A massive band is reuniting. Don’t miss the exclusive reveal!

“Our lips are SEALED until tomorrow morning (you’re going to love this one!).”

Best known for tracks including I Can’t Dance and That’s All, Genesis formed at Charterhouse boarding school in Godalming, Surrey, in 1967.

Their discography includes fifteen studio and six live albums, six of which topped the UK chart.

They have won numerous awards and nominations and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010.

In January, the trio were spotted together at a New York Knicks game at New York’s Madison Square Garden, sparking rumours of a reunion.

Genesis will play Arena Birmingham on December 5.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am.

