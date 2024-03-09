Jack Marshall, the new premier sous chef at Weston Park, will lead a series of six culinary workshops throughout 2024, letting guests into some of his kitchen secrets and offering practical hints and tips on a wide range of themes.

The sessions, devised to give home cooks and foodies both a practical guide and inspiration, will take place in the Granary Café followed by a two-course lunch in the Granary Restaurant.

Each session is based around a demonstration on a chosen theme and guests are encouraged to ask questions, sample the delights on offer and leave with a recipe pack to take home.

Themes this year will include Spring Flavours in March, Estate to Plate in April, Summer Easy Eating in June, Game in September, Autumn Flavours in October and Festive Feasts in November.

Jack joined the Weston Park team after impressing during an agency stint in the busy festive period. He had previously worked at some of London’s top restaurants including The Ned, Duck and Waffle and The Dorchester.

Head chef Anna Jones said: “Jack has worked at some fantastic well-renowned establishments in his career, and I am delighted that he has joined the team and will share his hints and tips for creating delicious dishes.”

The first session, Spring Flavours, takes place on Thursday, March 14. Places are £32.50 per person which includes coffee and homemade biscuits on arrival, the demonstration, tastings, recipe cards to take home and a two-course lunch in the Granary Restaurant afterwards.

Places can be booked at weston-park.com

Jack was born in London but his family re-located to Bridgnorth in Shropshire when he was two. His catering career started by washing up at The Habit in Bridgnorth, before earning his qualifications and working his way through the ranks and through the kitchen sections.

After time travelling across Africa, Kenya and Tanzania, Jack worked in kitchens in Europe before returning to the UK.

He said: “I fundamentally believe in working your way up and gaining valuable experience along the way. The turning point for me was working at The Nut Tree in the Cotswolds, where they had a very refined farm to fork ethos, and used what they were growing – it really made you appreciate the origins of food.”

Before returning to Shropshire, Jack worked at the Dorchester. He has also worked with Marcus Wareing and Gordon Ramsay, and was especially impressed by Hélène Darroze at the Connaught.

He added: “When I arrived with the agency I felt so welcomed by the whole team at Weston. They are a bunch of really nice people and that makes such a difference to where you want to work. I love the walled garden and using the freshest and finest ingredients. I am looking forward to working with the gardens team to further embed our estate to plate ethos in our dishes.

“Seasonality is king and when you have fresh produce just waiting for you it’s amazing what you can create.

“Another thing that attracted me to the role was the fact that Weston is an independent charity and that we all play a part in sustaining the estate and preserving it for future generations to enjoy.

“I am naturally a bit nervous about standing up in front of everyone but I am looking forward to sharing some ideas with guests.”