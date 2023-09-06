Jamie Tully

Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen in Llanidloes, which has two AA rosettes and a four star Visit Wales grading, will open seven days a week from Saturday.

“We are responding to customer demand by opening the restaurant at weekends when local people and visitors to the Llanidloes area are looking for a quality dining experience,” said executive chef Jamie Tully.

“We are looking forward to welcoming existing and new customers and we would particularly like to hear from clubs and groups who are visiting the region this autumn and winter.

“As a business we need to adapt to the changing hospitality market by providing a quality service to the people of Llanidloes and surrounding area.

"It’s a great time of the year to pay us a visit because the locally sourced Welsh Beef and Welsh Lamb are top quality and the season for hedgerow fruit foraging is in full swing.”

Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen has a proud record of training chefs and hospitality staff.

It currently employs six apprentices in its kitchen and front of house teams, which is a priority for owner Cambrian Training Company, Wales’ leading apprenticeship provider to the hospitality industry.