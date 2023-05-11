Slow food champions are picking up the pace with a brand new event in Shropshire

Members of Slow Food Committee with Kate Howells, manager of the Bridges in Ratlinghope

The Bridges, in Ratlinghope, is teaming up with Slow Food Ludlow Marches in creating an informal and interactive food and drink event for all to enjoy.

Slow Food is a grass roots organisation, started in Italy in the 1980s, which champions good, clean, fair food for all.

With groups all around the world, the Ludlow Marches group is the largest outside of London with over 100 members, business supporters and chefs on-board.

And in a few weeks time multiple food and drink producers from across Shropshire and the Welsh Marches will be showcasing their wares and telling their stories, with demonstrations and tastings at The Bridges.

Food will be available all day from the head chef's BBQ, the bar will be open, the stalls will be full and hopefully the sun will be shining.

Will Macken, who co-chairs the Ludlow Marches Group said: "This event will highlight the excellence and commitment to quality and provenance of food found in the Shropshire and Marches area – a true showcase of our very best producers and their wares."

The Bridges is family-owned and operated pub, situated in one of the prettiest corners of the Shropshire Hills.

Its focus is to food that shouts about its provenance, sourced from local farms and their own Walled Garden at Linley Hall, which is working towards biodynamic status and also supplies many top restaurants in London weekly.

There will be garden tours on the day, and you can contact The Bridges pub to book a place.

The event, which is free, will take place on Saturday, June 3, from 10am onwards and into the evening.