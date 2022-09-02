The Bricklayer's Arms, Copthorne. Picture: Joule's

County brewer Joule's has unveiled plans to create a new garden room at the Bricklayers Arms in Shrewsbury's "cool suburb" Copthorne district, where it thinks the Covid experience has caused permanent changes in what customers want.

"The key idea is to expand the little bar space into a really traditional bar, mainly for socialising and enjoying a beer or two with friends," said Joule's managing director Steve Nuttall.

The Bricklayers is one of four tap houses that the company has in Shrewsbury, following its recent investment in Henry Tudor House on Wyle Cop.

Mr Nuttall added: "We also want this space to have access to some outside covered courtyard space, good for all seasons and this will replace the marquees.

"We have added some nice details including a sliding roof and bi-fold doors, so the new area will feel very much outside-in. In addition, we plan to refurbish the whole pub, courtyard and WCs, which will get a full wash and brush up."

The company says that 13 years ago, in 2009, The Bricklayers became the first of the company's tap houses in the county town. It was then called the Watering Hole. In 2015 Joule's invested in creating a new restaurant area called The Mayor's Parlour.

"The pub has lasted well but we think we can make it even better," said Mr Nuttall.

"We are mindful that things have changed, our locals have embraced our food offer, outside trading has become more important and space is important. We also recognise that Copthorne is a pretty cool suburb to live and we want the pub to reflect that, so we need to make sure we are at the top of our game."

The plans for the erection of a single-storey extension with attached open covered areas are available for public comment until September 8 on the Shropshire Council planning portal.

Planning agent Dawn Minshall, of Custom Design Projects, of Whitchurch, has provided the council with the reasoning for the changes.

"The pub has a good reputation and we have not had any issues during our tenure. The brewery is committed to the pub for the very long term and we wish to ensure it continues to meet the needs of our customers and we think further investment is justified," she says in the background documents.

Joules Brewery is based in Market Drayton, from where it operates 42 pubs covering Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire.

The original Bricklayers Arms was built in 1874, 75 yards away from its current site. The current pub was built in 1930 to allow the people of Copthorne to have a ‘superior inn’.

Ms Minshall continues: "Over the last 10 years demand has shifted from drinking to dining. This well published effect means more tables are required as diners enjoy more space to relax where dining is a part of that experience.

"Space in pubs has hence been changing from standing and drinking, to table layouts. The number of customers using our pubs has declined but spend per head/per occasion has risen, so fewer visits with customers spending more.

"There are still drinking pubs, sometimes called vertical drinking – but these are becoming more specialist and tend to be located on town centre circuits."

The Bricklayers started a food offer in 2015 when it invested in The Mayor's Parlour.

And the planning agent says: "The pub would not be viable without the provision of a well designed, simple food offer. The pub still retains some bar trade, and offers sports, this is also important for a locals pub and Joule's are committed to providing a rounded offer for the local area."

During the pandemic customers have "demanded more space between tables. This appears to be a permanent change as the community learns to live with Covid, most specifically this is demanded from the older customer base. As a traditional brewery the over-50s are a key part of the customer base."

The planning agent says that the company believes that the "demand for external space is a long-term trend, a short-term solution" but their current marquees are not "a premium long-term solution for a quality offering."

The new garden room is designed to provide an area for socialising, this extended area will allow for a large TV for sports, traditional pub games and other pub community provisions such as quizzes.

The company says its main goal is to "present a scheme which respects our neighbours, which we think will be the main consideration in this submission.

"The pub is on a junction so there is traffic noise as a background sound level. The key issues with neighbours are likely to be later in the trading session when traffic noise subdues. We have not had any issues from the prior to external trading, in a marquee which has limited sound proofing capability.

"The properties which are closest are on Hafren Road and we have hence designed the new space to angle away from these properties."

They add: "It is the intention to consult with these properties to determine an approach to the covered area, if it is a preference to create a fixed sound barrier by way of timber screening, or if that is aesthetically displeasing we should leave it open."