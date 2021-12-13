Blood, sweat and cheers as Shropshire pubs make Good Beer Guide.

Lauren Medlicott at the Yew Tree Inn, All Stretton

Lauren, 25, is celebrating after the Yew Tree Inn. at All Stretton. was among 17 new entries across Shropshire and Mid Wales to feature in the latest edition of the Campaign for Real Ale's Good Beer Guide.

A total of 84 pubs across Shropshire and Mid Wales are listed in the guide, along with 26 breweries.

Lauren, who took over the running of the Yew Tree in April this year, said her family had invested £350,000 since buying it three years ago.

The pub has recently opened four new rooms offering bed-and-breakfast accommodation.

The 2022 Good Pub Guide described the bar and lounge as each having their own character, "but with an overall atmosphere of comfort, permanence and tradition".

"There are low exposed beams, log fires and masses of photographs, paintings adorning the walls," it added.

Lauren said her family had "pretty much gutted" the pub since taking over in September 2018.

She said one good thing about the lockdown was it gave them the opportunity to get the pub how they wanted it.

"It's the result of blood, sweat and tears," she said.

"It was a lot of hard work, and lots of things went wrong, but it goes to show that is pays off in the end."

Landlord Jon Brown outside the Golden Lion in High Street, Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth cemented its reputation as a magnet for real ale lovers by securing two new entries in this year's guide, the Shakespeare Inn and the White Lion, both in West Castle Street.

The White Lion, an 18th-century inn, is home to the Hop and Stagger Brewery, and features a choice of eight hand-pulled beers.

The Black Boy, Golden Lion, Old Castle, and Railwayman's Arms all retain their place.

The Unicorn Inn in nearby Hampton Loade is another new entry, and is praised for its superb views of the River Severn and nearby countryside. It also offers holiday accommodation and a campsite.

Market Drayton has three new entries for 2022, with the Red Lion, Hippodrome and William Chester all being featured.

The William Chester is praised for being full of character, and guide notes that the Hippodrome – part of the J D Wetherspoon chain – actively supports local breweries. The Red Lion is a former winner of Camra's best refurbishment award. Sandbrook Vaults, also in Market Drayton, retains its place.

Another new entry for 2022 is the Foresters Arms in High Street, Madeley, now run by the Plan B brewery.

The All Nations, also in Madeley, retains its place, as does the Coracle micropub in Ironbridge, the Crown Inn, Old Fighting Cocks and Station Hotel in Oakengates, and the Pheasant and William Withering in Wellington.

Also included again are the Royal Oak in Cardington, Old Coppers Malt House in Church Stretton, White Horse Inn in Clun, Royal Oak in Ellerdine Heath, and the George & Dragon in Much Wenlock.

The New Inn in Newport is praised for its friendly atmosphere and good food, while the Bailey Head and Black Lion in Oswestry also continue to be featured.

Shrewsbury retains its status as the county's real ale capital, with no fewer than 13 pubs featured.

The Abbey at Monkmoor, Admiral Benbow off the main square, the Anchor at Frankwell, and Coach & Horses in Swan Hill all feature.

Ollie Parry and Kevin Rippard have extended the Salopian Bar in Shrewsbury

Fighting back after suffering extensive damage during the 2020 floods, Salopian Bar has kept its place in the guide following a recent extension, along with Cross Foxes at Longden Coleham, Loggerheads, Montgomery's Tower, Nags Head, Prince of Wales, Tap & Can, Three Fishes and Woodman.

In Shifnal, the Anvil Inn and Plough Inn continue to be featured, along with Stiperstones Inn in the Shropshire Hills.

The Lion o'Morfe at Upper Farmcote and Stonehouse Brewery at Weston, near Oswestry, are also listed once more.

The Railway Tavern in Newtown returns to the guide, joining the Sportsman that retains its place.

In Welshpool the Angel and Pheasant Inn are featured, along with the Dragon Hotel in Montgomery.

Heading north-west, other new entries include Dovey Valley Hotel in Cemmaes Road, and Stumble Inn in Bwlch-y-cibau.

The Fountain Inn in Builth Wells keeps its place, along with the Middleton Arms in Llandrindod Wells and Watsons Ale House in Knighton.