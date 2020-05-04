May the fourth be with you: The most lovable film monsters revealed

To honour this, OnBuy.com was curious to find out who people see as the most lovable monsters from films and series.

In order to do so, they gathered some of the most well-known characters from cinematography and asked 1,622 people to vote for the one they find to be the most lovable.

A whopping 35 per cent voted for Groot, the tree-like being from Guardians of the Galaxy, as the most lovable film monster of them all.

While his character won everyone’s hearts by being an amazing friend and sacrificing himself for the greater good, the final scene revealing tiny Groot is definitely the cherry on top of the cake.

Star Wars fans will be pleased to know that in second place is none other than Yoda.

These are the most lovable film monsters as voted by the public

Nineteen per cent of respondents voted for the lovable - and wise - green icon.

However, he is not the only Star Wars character that made the list. In third place we find Chewbacca, with 18 per cent of people voting for the loyal best friend of Han Solo.

Jabba the Hutt made the top 10 list as well, with 3 per cent of respondents forgetting he is a slug-like crime lord, who is wholly responsible for capturing Princess Leia and sticking her in the now infamous golden bikini - or loving that about him- and considering him favourite of them all.

Everyone would love to be visited by a friendly alien like E.T. Well if not everyone, at least 5 per cent of survey respondents do.

Those who didn’t choose E.T. as their most favourite alien ‘monster’ probably preferred hanging out with The Worm Guys from Men in Black.