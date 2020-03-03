St Patrick's Day 2020: Top places to celebrate in the Midlands and Shropshire

And here in the Midlands and Shropshire, here's plenty of places to grab a pint of Guinness to celebrate the occasion on March 17.

For the top events taking place across the Midlands and Shropshire, see below:

March 9 to 15: The Old Crown, Birmingham

The Old Crown is set to host a series of events to celebrate St Patrick's Day.

The week-long celebration begins on March 9 with a Highland Park whisky tasting session at the Birmingham pub.

Tickets are free and include a two-hour whisky tasting session.

On March 11 there will be a Father Ted Quiz hosted by characters from the show.

Joe Rooney, who played Father Damo, and Eoin McLove actor Pat McDonnell will be in attendance.

There will also be comedy and live music.

An evening with Paul McGrath follows on March 12 with tickets priced at £15.

The sports star will be speaking about his career, explaining how he became one of the most high-profile figures in Irish sporting history.

March 13 will see a night dedicated to Fleetwood Mac and Queen with live acts, dancers, DJ sets and fancy dress.

A St Patrick's Parade fundraiser will take place on March 14, with screenings of the Six Nations live on an outdoor screen.

The event will culminate on March 15 with the St Patrick's Parade Day Party.

The annual bash will see performances from Jack Banting, Grandmaster Ash, Cassie-Philomena Smyth and Paddy Daddy feat. Lee Nabbs.

For more information, click here.

March 13: Saracens Head, Stafford

Celebrate St Paddy's at The Saracens Head.

Revellers can enjoy themed drinks and snacks as well as live music from Oli Docksey.

The event is free to attend.

For more information, click here.

March 14 to 15: The Premier Suite, Cannock

Head to The Premier Suite for their annual St Patrick's Day celebrations.

On March 14 there will be live music from Black Jack Davey and Wild Irish, plus dancers, fiddlers, Irish stew and plenty of Guinness.

The following day, diners can enjoy a full Sunday roast and Irish banquet. There will be live music from traditional Irish band Clanna Gael as well as an Irish party band, dancers and a magician.

For more information, click here.

March 14: Aldridge Social Club, Walsall

The whole family can celebrate St Patrick at Aldridge Social Club.

Local Irish entertainer John Kennedy will be performing on the night with tickets starting from £2.

For more information, click here.

March 14: One Trick Pony Club, Birmingham

Enjoy the Six Nations on the big screen at Birmingham's One Trick Pony Club.

Following the France v Ireland game there will be live music from 10pm all the way through until 1am.

Cairde will be performing Irish classics for revellers to enjoy throughout the night.

For more information, click here.

March 14: The Weary Traveller, Kidderminster

Kidderminster's The Weary Traveller will have live music and entertainment for families to enjoy this St Patrick's Day.

Celtic Rogues will be performing from 4pm until 6pm.

There will also be Irish dancing, face painting, optional fancy dress and a bbq.

For more information, click here.

March 15: St Patrick's Festival, Birmingham

Birmingham's famous St Patrick's Festival will return after previously facing being axed.

Chasetown Civil Engineers and Court Collaboration joined forces to finance the event after former sponsor Kiely Bros Ltd were unable to continue.

The event, launched in 1952, attracts more than 100,000 visitors worldwide and is claimed to be the third largest St Patrick's Parade in the world.

The festival and parade in the Digbeth area is taking place on Sunday, March 15 and the theme will be The Irish Quarter.

There will be live music and refreshments for attendees to enjoy throughout the day.

For more information, click here.

March 15: The Brickyard, Birmingham

Enjoy live music and street food at this year's Glaston-Brummie.

The St Patrick's Day event will see performances from Paper Buoys, HUDS, The Pagans and Headshrinkers.

There will also be a number of refreshment stalls.

For more information, click here.

March 15: The Night Owl, Birmingham

The Night Owl is set to host a free St Patrick's Day parade party.

Revellers can enjoy performances from Ash Sheehan and The Curv3, followed by DJs Shaun Patrick and Mazzy Snape.

There will be street food with an Irish twist, with children welcome until 8pm.

For more information, click here.

March 15: The Castle and Falcon, Birmingham

Keep the St Patrick's Day party going at the Castle and Falcon.

From 10pm the venue will have DJ Chris Lane playing everything from Irish party classics to old school 90s, indie, hip hop and chart hits.

For more information, click here.

March 15: Dead Wax, Digbeth

Dead Wax will celebrate St Patrick's Day for the first time with a day of live music.

The venue will host two live sets from High Horses as well as DJ sets from The Alamo and special guests.

The event will be free to attend all day.

For more information, click here.

March 16: Gunmakers Arms, Birmingham

Celtic mists, mystery, thrills and horror - hear the best stories in Brum on St Patrick's Night for free at the Gunmakers Arms.

Pat Spence will be entertaining attendees with 'haunting Irish tales' to celebrate the day.

There will also be humorous poems from Ray Bradnock as well as paranormal stories for Black Country writer Martin Tracey.

For more information, click here.

March 17: Bar Sport, Cannock

Bar Sport's annual St Paddy's Day festivities return.

Enjoy live Irish music and dancing throughout the day, as well as traditional Irish food and plenty of Guinness.

There is free entry all night for those that wear something green.

For more information, click here.

March 17: Katie Fitzgerald's, Stourbridge

Enjoy a night of all-things Irish at Katie Fitzgerald's.

Dark Molly and Patrick Hannon will be entertaining attendees, and there will be Guinness promotions to enjoy.

For more information, click here.

March 17: Hennessey's Bar, Birmingham

Birmingham's Hennessey's Bar will be celebrating the Irish saint day with live music.

Heed and the Father Teds will be performing at the venue from 5pm.

Entry to the event is free until 6pm.

For more information, click here.

March 17: The Wheatsheaf Inn, Shrewsbury

Irish acoustic fun and dancing is on the menu at The Wheatsheaf Inn in Shrewsbury.

The venue will be hosting an Irish Ball to celebrate St Patrick's Day, with live music for all attendees to enjoy.

For more information, click here.