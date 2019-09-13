Dick Whittington, Lulu, Ben Elton and more: Autumn roster is packed with stars

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre will celebrate its 125th anniversary pantomime, Dick Whittington, in rat-tastic style with cast members and sitcom co-stars Su Pollard and Jeffrey Holland.

Opening on December 7, Su will play the evil Queen Rat and Jeffrey will play Alderman Fitzwarren. The duo, who starred together in TV sitcoms Hi-De-Hi, Oh, Doctor Beeching! and You Rang M’Lord?, will be reunited on stage alongside Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas as Dick Whittington, the Grand Theatre’s much-loved pantomime Dame, Ian Adams who returns for a fourth consecutive year, Julie Paton as Fairy Bowbells, who returns for a third consecutive year and comedian Aaron James, who makes his Grand Theatre debut in the pantomime as Idle Jack.

Su Pollard was last in a Grand Theatre pantomime an impressive 43 years ago where she made her pantomime debut and played Dame in a production of Goldilocks and the Three Bears. She has since appeared at the Grand Theatre as the Nurse in Romeo and Juliet and as Miss Hannigan in Annie.

Before then, there’s plenty of shows on the horizon. Lulu will headline on October 6, Shane Richie – a forthcoming cover star for Saturday’s Weekend – will line-up in The Entertainer from October 7 to 12, cricket commentators Aggers and Tuffers will form a double act on October 13 while Ruth Cockburn will present Knees Bent, Bras Off, Ra Ra Ra on November 1.

At Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn, there’ll be a one-off from TV funnyman Alistair McGowan on September 28 while headline comedy shows are in store from Henning When and Josh Widdicombe on October 13 and 14. They’ll be followed by TV favourite Griff Rhys Jones, whose latest show, All Over The Place, will feature on October 17. The show will be packed with wicked insights into the pains of celebrity, the vicissitudes of parenthood and encounters with the great, the good and even the Royal.

Ed Byrne will return to the venue on October 28 with a show that has almost sold out while Mike Peters from The Alarm and Joe Brown will bring music on November 3 and 10.

At Stafford Gatehouse, there’ll be a headline show from jazzster Jacqui Dankworth on Thursday before Wolves legend Steve Bull, MBE, line up on September 20 for an in-depth talk with writer and Wolves supporter Johnny Phillips.

There’ll be a rare chance to watch Ben Elton live on September 23 when he brings a new Work In Progress show to the venue, ahead of a larger tour, while a major production of Lionel Bart’s musical Oliver is planned from October 15 to 19.

At Telford’s Oakengates Theatre @ The Place there’ll be a work in progress show from Rob Beckett on September 23 before Stick Man brings family fun on September 28 and 29.

Ruby Wax will bring her latest show to the venue on November 14, though tickets are selling fast, and she’ll be followed by an evening with Jimmy White on November 18. Jack Dee will return on November 27 for a sell-out show while a Motown night is in store on November 30.

At Lichfield’s Garrick Theatre, there is plenty on the horizon with Lee Mead telling his life story on September 21 and Sister Act playing from September 24-28.

An Audience with Lesley Garrett will take place on October 4 while Thunder stage a rare, sold-out show on October 17. Clare Teal will bring her Big Mini Big Band to the venue on October 25 and Gyles Brandreth will feature in Dancing By The Light on November 16.

Some of the world’s biggest names will head to the Second City as Birmingham welcomes A List talent at its arenas and theatres.

Birmingham Arena will welcome Professor Brian Cox on September 21 while world-renowned Elvis impersonator Ben Portsmouth will feature a day later.

Cher is back with her here We Go Again World Tour, which reaches the venue on October 26, while Catfish And The Bottlemen bring radio-friendly tunes to the venue on November 4. The Australian Pink Floyd bring their tribute to the world’s greatest prog rock band on November 9 while former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher features on November 12.

There’ll be comedy from stand-up colossus Jack Whitehall from November 15-17 before Dido and The Chemical Brothers provide trips down memory lane on November 28 and 29 respectively.

DJ Pete Tong will present Ibiza Classics at the Arena on December 11, the George Michael tribute Fastlove will play on December 12 and Rod Stewart will play a greatest hits selection on December 13 before Jane McDonald features on December 20.

At Resorts World Arena, rocker Alice Cooper will be joined by The Stranglers and MC50 on October 11, Boyzone will bring pop hits on October 15 and Andrea Bocelli will feature on October 19 for a night of classical greats.

Little Mix will enjoy a run of shows from November 7-9, Cristina Aguilera will follow on November 14 and into the new year, Ozzy Osbourne will bring a rescheduled headline gig to the venue on Valentine’s Evening, February 14.

Meanwhile, the region’s biggest theatre, Birmingham Hippodrome, will present a range of big budget shows. Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers will run for two weeks from September 30 to October 12, Some Like It Hip Hop will play out on October 18 and 19, An Evening with Lenny Henry will follow on October 20 and Circus 1903 will bring family entertainment and variety from October 25 to November 2.

Ben Elton will feature on November 14, Tim Minchin is back on November 15 and 16, Birmingham Royal Ballet will present The Nutcracker on November 22 and December 14 and this year’s panto will feature Lesley Joseph, Matt Slack, Joe McElderry and Faye Brookes in Snow White, from December 21 to February 2.