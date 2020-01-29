Rooftop restaurant for Brum's tallest tower

Sterling Property Ventures has agreed terms with D&D for a 25-year lease on 6,412 sq ft on the 23rd and 24th floors, plus 1,653 sq ft on part of the ground floor.

D&D was founded in 2006 by Des Gunewardena and David Loewi and has since established itself as a major player on the international restaurant scene. D&D currently owns and operates a collection of 43 diverse restaurants, bars and one hotel based principally in London, but also with locations in Manchester, Leeds, Paris and New York. Its London restaurants include Bluebird Chelsea, German Gymnasium, Quaglinos, Coq d’Argent and Sartoria.

The rooftop restaurant at 103 Colmore Row will be on the 24th floor and will have a double-height space offering diners panoramic views across the city and beyond. The kitchen and back of house will be located on the 23rd floor.

D&D will also operate a ground floor cocktail bar and café, with an outdoor terrace that will form an integral part of the building’s feature winter garden.

The interior of the restaurant

The restaurant will have a self-contained entrance, with access to the upper floors from two dedicated restaurant lifts leading directly from the ground floor cocktail bar.

The anticipated opening date for both venues is autumn 2021.

Des Gunewardena, chairman and chief executive of D&D London, said: “We have been looking to open a restaurant in Birmingham for some time now, just waiting to find right site. With its central location and unrivalled rooftop views, 103 Colmore Row provides us with a fabulous opportunity to join the city’s thriving restaurant scene. Following our Leeds and Manchester openings, and with a Bristol launch planned for later this year, our 103 Colmore Row venture reflects our continued commitment to expansion in the UK outside of London.”