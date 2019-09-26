Excitement brewing for Shrewsbury Oktoberfest

The huge event, which take place at Shrewsbury’s Quarry on October 4 and 5, will feature more than 150 real ales.

Many of them will have been brewed in Shropshire and some of the nearby counties.

Shropshire Festivals boss Beth Heath said: “Food has always been at the heart of my work.

“Therefore I ensure all of our events champion fantastic local food and drinks producers, and Shropshire Oktoberfest is no exception.

“This county has a wealth of talented drinks producers.

“I want this event to shine a light on Shropshire’s finest. We’re proud to shy away from the big, mainstream beer brands.

“We are all about great taste and celebrating our local talent.” One of the brewers attending is Wood Brewery, which turns 40 next year.

Wood will be bringing its core range beers to the event as part of its early anniversary celebrations.

For the first time at Shropshire Oktoberfest, a brand new craft beer will debut.

Ironbridge Beer Factory will have two vegan friendly beers on sale at the festival.

One of the beers on offer will be Coracle, which is an American style IPA that is brewed using a variety of hops from the Pacific north west of the USA.

Coracle recently picked up a gold medal at the regional SIBA (West and Wales) awards.

Ironbridge Beer Factory will also have a Belgium style white beer called Kelmis on sale.

All of the beers’ names take inspiration from the Ironbridge area and the industrial revolution.

Another new addition to this year’s event will be a wine bar from Shrewsbury’s new vineyard, Hencote.

Hencote will be serving up their selection of wines, including a new sparkling variety.

Tickets for the event are available from shropshireoktoberfest.co.uk/tickets