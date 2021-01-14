It’s a quacking result for charity as virtual duck race raises £700

Lenny the Lion represents the Bridgnorth group's race

Hundreds of tickets were sold for the event, which was organised by the Bridgnorth Lions group and saw flocks of rubber ducks cruise down an undisclosed stretch of river.

Despite bad weather, which initially saw the race postponed, the group hailed the rescheduled event a major success and thanked all those who tuned in via social media to watch it unfold.

Monitored by impartial judges, five races were held and they were all broadcast to viewers, resulting in winners from five of 10 retail outlets which sold tickets. In total, more than 300 tickets were sold.

Neil Flannery, event organiser, said; “Fundraising is difficult at present but we still pushed ahead, thanks to the support of local retailers and those who bought tickets.

“We look forward to the time when we can get back to our big events which help us assist our local community.”

All proceeds will be used by the Lions group to support and benefit local charities, community organisations and good causes.