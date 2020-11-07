Worldwide interest in rare Aston Martin being restored in Shropshire

Richard Gauntlett with the Bulldog. Photo: Amy Shore

Work is continuing apace on the Aston Martin Bulldog at Classic Motor Cars (CMC) in Bridgnorth.

Richard Gauntlett, son of the late Victor Gauntlett – former CEO an chairman of Aston Martin – is leading the project and overseeing the development of the extraordinary vehicle.

Following coverage in the Shropshire Star, the Bulldog hit the headlines with both the BBC and ITV including it in TV news coverage. The car has also featured in national newspapers, including the Daily Mail and The Times, and even reached as far as Australia.

Mr Gauntlett said: “The Bulldog was headline news around the world when it was first shown 40 years ago.

The Bulldog is being restored to hit 200mph before being taken on a world tour

"I think it is a great testament to the incredible feat by designer William Towns and engineers at Aston Martin that it still grabs the attention of the media all these years later.

"It certainly deserves the attention, but I think we were all a little shocked by the magnitude of it.

"I was not expecting calls from Australia from people who had seen it on the evening news."

The car was initially built to reach 200mph, but having never done so, engineers are now hoping they can build it up to speed.

David Barzilay, marketing director at CMC, said: "From the very first day the car arrived at CMC, there has been huge interest from people wanting to know about the restoration and what the ultimate plans for the car were.

“This has included hundreds of contacts from motoring journalists around the world asking for details about the restoration and how that is being masterminded on behalf of the owner by Richard Gauntlett.

"There is a general fascination about the story and the fact that the car is being restored to do what it never did in period, to run at 200mph.

"There is also great interest in the fact that the project is being run by Richard Gauntlett, who remembers the car from when he was a small boy.

He has not only amassed a huge amount of information, but has been able to tell the story of the car in a way that has enthralled television and radio audiences.”

Over the last month, mechanics have been working to get the chassis and body ready for the next stage.