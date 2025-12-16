Madness return to Birmingham: Tickets, setlist, timings & age limits for this week’s Utilita Arena show

Madness will bring their ‘Hits Parade’ tour to Birmingham's Utilita Arena on Friday, with very special guests Squeeze joining the show.

Celebrating their biggest hits that have defined their legendary career, Madness will be performing all the classics from their iconic, extensive back catalogue and fan favourites including ‘Our House’, ‘It Must Be Love’, ‘House Of Fun’, ‘Baggy Trousers’, ‘One Step Beyond’ plus many more!

Madness perform at Wolverhampton Racecourse.

Renowned for their high energy, raucous sets get ready for an epic bash - live, loud, and full of heart. Speaking on the new tour, Madness said, “We are going to be parading through your town soon...bearing glittering hits of all shapes and sizes, everyone welcome!"

Get your tickets to see Madness at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Friday, December 19, here.

Where are Madness performing?

Madness are at the Utilita Arena in the centre of Birmingham.

How do you get there?

The Utilita Arena is a 15 minute walk from New Street Station or the city's Midland Metro stops. There is also plenty of parking around the arena and within city centre car parks. Postcode B1 2AA. You can pre-book your parking here.

Utilita Arena Birmingham and associated visitor car parks are located within the Clean Air Zone. Daily charges apply to vehicles entering the zone which do not comply with the zone's criteria. You can find out more details here.

Performance times

Doors open 6pm.

Show starts 7.30pm.

Show ends 10.30pm

Support act