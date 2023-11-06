Remembrance Day 2023: The Shropshire services being held next weekend

Remembrance Sunday is a national opportunity to honour the sacrifice of those who have defended our freedoms and upheld our way of life.

As well as remembering the Armed Forces and their families from Britain and the Commonwealth, the commemoration allows us to acknowledge the crucial contributions made by emergency services, as well as those who have tragically lost their lives due to conflict or terrorism.

Various events are scheduled to mark Armistice Day on Saturday, November 11, and Remembrance Sunday on Sunday, November 12, across the county next weekend.

Here is a list of some of the events taking place:

Shrewsbury

On Sunday, The Mayor of Shrewsbury will lead a civic procession with units of HM Forces and Service organisations from Shrewsbury Castle.

The procession will leave the castle at approximately 10.20am, following the route of Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head and St John's Hill to The Quarry. The procession will be led by music from Shrewsbury Brass Band.

A Memorial Service will take place in the Quarry at the War Memorial at 10.45am, with Buglers sounding the Last Post, followed by two minutes silence and Reveille, after which wreaths will be laid.

On the conclusion of wreath-laying, the Mayoral party will move to the saluting Dias on St Chad’s Terrace, following which there will be a march-past and salute. Military units and organisations will march from The Quarry's main gates towards Murivance.

Telford

The council's annual Festival of Remembrance will be taking place at Telford Theatre on Sunday. Attendance is free but booking is required.

A remembrance ceremony will be held on Saturday at the War Memorial in Telford Town Park, starting at 10.45am.

The ceremony will include wreath laying and a two-minute silence.

The ceremony will be live-streamed on the council's Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Bridgnorth

A short service is set to take place in the grounds of Bridgnorth Castle at the War Memorial at 10.45am on Saturday.

Sunday's Remembrance service in the town on November 12 will start with a formal parade from around 10.15am.

The parade will march from Whitburn Street with the RAF cadet band leading the parade along the High Street and West Castle Street to the castle grounds.

All members of the public are welcome to participate in the service conducted in the castle grounds which will commence at 10.45am.

Newport

Newport Town Council is planning to hold its annual Armistice Day Service at Newport General Cemetery including the playing of the Last Post, two-minute silence and wreath laying at 10.45am.

On Sunday, a parade will form by the Cricket Club on Audley Avenue at around 10.15am before proceeding to St Nicholas Church for a service at 11am.

Market Drayton

A parade will assemble at 10am on the Queen Street car park on Sunday, before walking through the town towards St Mary's Church for 10.30am.

A church service will then commence at 10.45am. The parade will form once again and walk to the town's War Memorial for 11.55am.

A memorial service and wreath laying will then take place. The parade will then march off once more to the Royal British Legion for a civic reception at the club at 12.50pm.

Ludlow

A band will lead a parade from Ludlow Castle to the Peace Memorial from 10.30am, before the laying of wreaths and a memorial service at 11am on Sunday.

The parade will then continue through the town to a service at St Laurence Church.

Cleobury Mortimer

An Act of Remembrance will be held at the War Memorial on Saturday beginning at around 10.45. A Remembrance Parade on is set to take place through the town on Sunday.

Ellesmere

Ellesmere's parade leaves the town's main car park to march through the town to St Mary's Church for 10.45am where the act of Remembrance takes place at the Cenotaph in the church grounds.

Wem

A parade, led by Wem Jubilee Band, will set off from the main car park at 10.45am.

The parade will head to Wem Parish Church for United Service of Remembrance commencing at 10.50am around the War Memorial followed by a service in the church.

Oswestry

The Remembrance Parade will assemble on the Bailey Head, Oswestry at 10.30am on Sunday and the Porthywaen Silver Band will lead to the Memorial Gates where a wreath-laying service will be held.

The Parade will then return to the Bailey Head before dismissal. A Service of Remembrance is being held at St Oswald’s Parish Church at 4pm.

Wellington

The parade will leave Nailor’s Row car park on Sunday at 10.25am before marching down New Street and Market Square and into Church Street, past The Lychgate at All Saints Church in time for the short outside service at 11am.

Following the service, the parade will march back to Nailor’s Row car park for dismissal at approximately 11.40am.

Ironbridge

There will be a service at the Jackfield & Coalport Memorial Bridge on Sunday and at the Ironbridge War Memorial on Saturday. Both services will commence at 10.50am prompt.

Lawley

A service will take place at Lawley War Memorial from 10.45am to 11.30am for community groups, emergency services and residents on Sunday.

Hadley

The parade will take place between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Sunday, along High Street, Waterloo Road, Crescent Road and Manse Road.

Members of the armed forces, ex-services, cadet groups, scouts, boys brigade and many others join councillors for the parade which includes a service of remembrance at the war memorial on Manse Road at 11am.

Priorslee

A service will take place at 10.55am in St Peter's Churchyard on Sunday.

Oakengates

The parade will step off from The Salvation Army on Lion Street at 10.30am and march into Hartshill Park in advance of the outdoor service which will begin at 10.55am.