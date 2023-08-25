Shrewsbury Folk Festival: Full list of acts and set times

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is running at the West Mid Showground from today until August 28, and organisers will once again be making a donation for every adult weekend ticket sold and collecting cash for Hope House Children’s Hospices.
The weekend event has been described as an exciting family holiday, a place to make new friends and meet up with old friends, an inclusive friendly atmosphere whether you are an experienced folkie or a complete newcomer, whether you come with friends or on your own.
Shrewsbury Folk Festival has a reputation for delivering the very finest acts from the UK and around the world.
There are four stages for performing acts, with a range of artists and groups performing throughout the days.
The folk festival is widely regarded as one of UK’s leading events of its type and attracts more than 7,000 people annually for four days of music, dance and family fun. This year’s headliners include Billy Bragg, Eddi Reader, Moya Brennan (Clannad) and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers as well as a whole host of other folk, Americana and world musicians.
Friday Acts
Severn Stage:
7pm - Blue Rose Code
8.30pm - Moya Brennan
10.15pm - The Dhol Foundation DJ set
Pengwern:
7pm - O'Hooley & Tidow
8.30pm - Dreamers' Circus
10pm - Breabach
Sabrina:
7pm - Ruth Angnell
8.30pm - True Foxes
10pm - Reg Meuross presents Stolen From God
Dance Tent:
3pm - EFDSS Ceilidh Band
6pm - Leveret
9pm - The Canny Band
Saturday Acts
Severn Stage:
12.30pm - Katie Spencer
2pm - The Sharon Shannon Trio
3.45pm - N'famady Kouyate
7pm - Capercaillie
8.30pm - Elles Bailey
10.15pm - Oysterband
Pengwern:
12.30pm - Cathy Jordan
2pm - Leveret
3.45pm - Moya Brennan
7pm - N'famady Kouyate
8.30pm - Dana Immanuel & the Stolen Band
10pm - Talisk
Sabrina:
12.30pm - The Honeybees
2pm - Scott Doonican
3.45pm - Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band
7pm - Steve Knightley
8.30pm - Rapsquillion
10pm - Simeon Hammond Dallas
Dance Tent:
11.45am - Bagas Fallyon
2.30pm - Oscina
6pm - Betty Brown Bags
7.30pm - Topette!!
10pm - The Melrose Ceilidh Band
Sunday Acts
Severn Stage:
12.30pm - The Salts
2pm - The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican
3.45pm - Gigspanner Big Band
7pm - Spiers & Boden
8.30pm - Billy Bragg
10pm - Jiggy
Pengwern:
12.30pm - Mishra
2pm - The Hanging Stars
3.45pm - Maddy Prior presents Forgotten Lands
7pm - The Salts
8.30pm - Baskery
10pm - Elephant Sessions
Sabrina:
12.30pm - The Canny Band
2pm - Ruth Angell
3.30pm - Sidiki Jobarteh Trio
7pm - Howay The Lasses
8.30pm - Good Habits
10pm - Mishra
Dance Tent:
11.45am - Old Spot
2.30pm - Lil' Jim
5.30pm - Morris Party
7.30pm - Peeping Tom
10pm - Whapweasel
Monday Acts
Severn Stage:
12pm - N'Faly Kouyate
1.30pm - Baskery
3.15pm - Joachim Cooder
4.45pm - Red Hot Chilli Peppers
Pengwern:
12.30pm - Daphne's Flight
2pm - Dustbowl Revival
3.45pm - Eddi Reader
Sabrina:
12.30pm - Refolkus Showcase
1.30pm - Knight & Spiers
3pm - Howay The Lasses
Dance Tent:
12pm - Lasair
Day and weekend tickets for the 2023 festival, starting from just £40, are on sale online at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk