Shrewsbury Folk Festival: Full list of acts and set times

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers have been added to the line-up for Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Shrewsbury Folk Festival is running at the West Mid Showground from today until August 28, and organisers will once again be making a donation for every adult weekend ticket sold and collecting cash for Hope House Children’s Hospices.

The weekend event has been described as an exciting family holiday, a place to make new friends and meet up with old friends, an inclusive friendly atmosphere whether you are an experienced folkie or a complete newcomer, whether you come with friends or on your own.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival has a reputation for delivering the very finest acts from the UK and around the world.

There are four stages for performing acts, with a range of artists and groups performing throughout the days.

Shrewsbury Folk Festival

The folk festival is widely regarded as one of UK’s leading events of its type and attracts more than 7,000 people annually for four days of music, dance and family fun. This year’s headliners include Billy Bragg, Eddi Reader, Moya Brennan (Clannad) and the Red Hot Chilli Pipers as well as a whole host of other folk, Americana and world musicians.

Friday Acts

Severn Stage:

7pm - Blue Rose Code

8.30pm - Moya Brennan

10.15pm - The Dhol Foundation DJ set

Pengwern:

7pm - O'Hooley & Tidow

8.30pm - Dreamers' Circus

10pm - Breabach

Sabrina:

7pm - Ruth Angnell

8.30pm - True Foxes

10pm - Reg Meuross presents Stolen From God

Dance Tent:

3pm - EFDSS Ceilidh Band

6pm - Leveret

9pm - The Canny Band

Saturday Acts

Severn Stage:

12.30pm - Katie Spencer

2pm - The Sharon Shannon Trio

3.45pm - N'famady Kouyate

7pm - Capercaillie

8.30pm - Elles Bailey

10.15pm - Oysterband

Pengwern:

12.30pm - Cathy Jordan

2pm - Leveret

3.45pm - Moya Brennan

7pm - N'famady Kouyate

8.30pm - Dana Immanuel & the Stolen Band

10pm - Talisk

Sabrina:

12.30pm - The Honeybees

2pm - Scott Doonican

3.45pm - Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band

7pm - Steve Knightley

8.30pm - Rapsquillion

10pm - Simeon Hammond Dallas

Dance Tent:

11.45am - Bagas Fallyon

2.30pm - Oscina

6pm - Betty Brown Bags

7.30pm - Topette!!

10pm - The Melrose Ceilidh Band

Sunday Acts

Severn Stage:

12.30pm - The Salts

2pm - The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican

3.45pm - Gigspanner Big Band

7pm - Spiers & Boden

8.30pm - Billy Bragg

10pm - Jiggy

Pengwern:

12.30pm - Mishra

2pm - The Hanging Stars

3.45pm - Maddy Prior presents Forgotten Lands

7pm - The Salts

8.30pm - Baskery

10pm - Elephant Sessions

Sabrina:

12.30pm - The Canny Band

2pm - Ruth Angell

3.30pm - Sidiki Jobarteh Trio

7pm - Howay The Lasses

8.30pm - Good Habits

10pm - Mishra

Dance Tent:

11.45am - Old Spot

2.30pm - Lil' Jim

5.30pm - Morris Party

7.30pm - Peeping Tom

10pm - Whapweasel

Monday Acts

Severn Stage:

12pm - N'Faly Kouyate

1.30pm - Baskery

3.15pm - Joachim Cooder

4.45pm - Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Pengwern:

12.30pm - Daphne's Flight

2pm - Dustbowl Revival

3.45pm - Eddi Reader

Sabrina:

12.30pm - Refolkus Showcase

1.30pm - Knight & Spiers

3pm - Howay The Lasses

Dance Tent:

12pm - Lasair