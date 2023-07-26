Penguins at West Midland Safari Park welcome new friends which will be part of six-mile art trail

Hoiho and Sara Matthews, business development manager at St Richard’s Hospice, enjoy a penguin playdate at West Midland Safari Park

Humboldt penguins from the safari park played host to ‘Hoiho’, a yellow-eyed penguin sculpture, whose huddle will make county streets and public spaces their home in summer 2024.

The great Waddle of Worcester will see 80 penguins, large and small, dotted around the city for eight weeks from July 22.

Each large sculpture will then be auctioned to raise money for St Richard’s Hospice in Worcester.

Becca Crummett, senior education officer, and Amy Sewell, head keeper, with penguins Spirit and Hoiho

Alongside adult penguin sculptures, there will be an array of chicks on display which will be carefully designed and painted by Worcestershire schools and community groups.

West Midland Safari Park will sponsor a large penguin on the art trail and support the creation of the event’s penguin pack; offering fun and engaging facts about the feathered friends.

Chris Kelly, managing director of West Midland Safari Park, said: “We were absolutely delighted to welcome Hoiho to penguin cove to splash around with our huddle of Humboldts.

"Their adorable waddle makes them huge stars here at the park and we know Worcester’s waddle will be equally loved next summer.

“We’re very proud to be sponsoring a penguin and supporting the hospice in its 40th year caring for the local community.

"We’re celebrating West Midland Safari Park’s 50th year this year so know how important it is to mark key milestones with your wonderful team who make it all possible.”

Sara Matthews, business development manager at St Richard’s, said: “We’re so grateful to our friends at West Midland Safari Park for joining our hospice huddle once again and allowing Hoiho and myself to enjoy a penguin play date at the park.

“It was an absolute honour to be able to feed the safari park’s penguins and watch them interact.

"Seeing these beautiful creatures up close reinforces why we chose penguins for the great Waddle of Worcester; they’re just so loveable.”

The great Waddle of Worcester is supported by Presenting Partners; Crowngate, DRPG, Worcester City Council and Worcestershire Ambassadors, Community and Education Partner; Worcester BID and media partners; the Worcester News and BBC Hereford & Worcester.

A couple of large penguins are still available for sponsorship.

To get involved call Sara on 01905 763963, or email smatthews@strichards.org.uk