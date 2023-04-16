Visitors steam in as Severn Valley Railway gala weekend makes heritage railway boss 'proud'

Severn Valley Railway annual Spring Steam Festival at Bridgnorth Station

Severn Valley Railway launched a £1.5 million survival appeal this week following a "double whammy" of escalating costs and lower revenue leaving the attraction struggling.

The appeal has been back by former Pop Idol judge and railway enthusiast Pete Waterman, and this weekend offered the chance to give the coffers and morale a much-needed boost.

The railway's steam gala has been a huge hit this weekend, with chairman Chris Walton saying the trains have been packed.

"On most of the trains there has been standing room only," he said. "People have been enjoying the hustle and bustle. The railway has really come alive."

The star attraction on the rails was the Great Western Railway locomotive Pendeniss Castle. The train used to run between Paddington and Birmingham, before it was shipped over to Australia. It has only recently returned to these shores and it is understood that Severn Valley Railway was the first public line it has ran on since.

Chris added: "I'm pleased that our volunteer staff have been enjoying the weekend. Everyone seems to be having a good time and we've had nice weather, which always helps."

The railway's survival fund racked up £16,000 on its first day. Chris is hopeful that reaction, plus the popularity of the attraction this weekend, bodes well for the appeal and the future of the railway.

"I'm feeling really proud of all of the things which we've achieved this weekend," he added. "It gives me the sort of hope that whatever the difficulties the Severn Valley Railway finds itself in, we will come through. We will make it come through."

Record producer Mr Waterman, famed for his work on the hit ITV talent show and boosting the careers of superstar hit makers like Kylie Minogue, now lives in Coventry and is an avid Walsall FC fan,

He said: "Heritage railways are great for the community, the crisis they are in now is not just the money, it's the volunteers.

"Since Covid-19, we've lost a serious amount of volunteers and you can't run without volunteers.