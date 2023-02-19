Plans for new Alton Towers attraction passed by councillors who 'have no idea' what it is

EDITORIAL USE ONLY.A pop-up 'haunted' doll's house unveiled by Alton Towers Resort in east London, to mark the official launch date of the theme park's newest dark ride, 'The Curse at Alton Manor'. Picture date: Wednesday February 15, 2023. PA Photo. The doll's house offers an immersive experience with jump scares and clues as to what the new ride will entail when it opens March 18. Picture credit should read: David Parry/PA Wire..

Plans for the 70 metre long and 50 metre wide building have been passed by Staffordshire Moorlands District Council despite Alton Towers keeping what it is secret.

When asked for more details Alton Towers boss Francis Jackson said “absolutely not” claiming he wanted to maximise thrills for customers when it opens.

He said: “Alton Towers is the UK’s most popular and largest theme park, it is therefore an important generator of tourism – particularly in the Staffordshire area – and we are a major local employer.

“It is vital that Alton Towers refreshes its offer in order to remain competitive and continue to attract visitors to allow for continued investment in the estate. Ongoing investment in attractions is even more important against the backdrop of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He added: “We welcome the officers’ recognition of the wider public benefits that will result from this investment. We’re excited to have the opportunity to bring something new to the resort.”

Councillors overwhelmingly backed the proposals, but raised some concerns about the affect the new building might have on the surrounding area.

Checkley Councillor Peter Wilkinson said: “Obviously this is going to go above the tree line, and we don’t know what ride it is, so we don’t know what noise is going to permeate from this new development.

“I wouldn’t like to see any lighting high up on this building, because that will impact for quite a distance.”

He called for a restriction on the height at which lighting can be placed on the building, as well as fast-growing conifers surrounding it to help screen the building.

Leek West Councillor Ben Emery confirmed councillors are as much in the dark as anyone else about what will go inside the new building.

He said: “None of us know what’s going on in there, because it’s highly secretive. I think the landscaping will hide it, and we’ve already got some conifers growing in that area. You won’t see hardly any of it, only the very top.”

He added: “Alton Towers have consistently delivered good, impressive, exciting rides that our children and ourselves have loved for many years.”

The new attraction will be located in the south west corner of the resort, which is currently used for storage and isn’t open to the public.

The structure will be approximately 70m long and 50m wide, and there will also be a gift shop element, which will be around 40m by 10m.

The main bulk of the building will be 20m tall, and a queue to reach the attraction within it will be through existing woodland.