Animal magic as McFly star takes centre stage at Twycross Zoo event

By Matthew PanterAttractionsPublished:

Twycross Zoo will welcome McFly bassist Dougie Poynter for a wild evening of music and entertainment this summer.

Dougie from McFly

Summer Sundown with Dougie Poynter will be held on Saturday, July 9 at the Midland zoo.

As well as entertainment and refreshments, ahead of Dougie’s DJ set visitors will be able to discover more than 400 animals, from over 80 different species, across the 100-acre site.

As a keen conservationist who is passionate about the natural world, Dougie is a perfect act to headline the Summer Sundown.

As well as being a talented musician and songwriter, he is also a best-selling author of Plastic Sucks! This campaigning book, his first solo authored project, draws on his own experiences in the fight against plastic waste – the problems he's encountered and the solutions he's found.

Dougie said: ”Since a young age I have been fascinated by animals and insects. When I was offered this opportunity, I jumped at the chance as it combines my two passions of music and the natural world.

"It will be a really unique experience to play this set as the sun goes down over the zoo and the animals begin their night-time routines, I can’t wait to get involved.”

The evening is a unique time to see the animals and the experience is totally different to that in the day, as Richard Loftus, marketing director at Twycross Zoo explained: “We’re so excited to welcome Dougie. The sounds of his DJ set will mix with the music our animals already make, from the songs of our siamang, to the calls of our rainbow lorikeets.

“This event is a great way to introduce a wider audience to our conservation efforts, which have global impact from the heart of England. You’ll come for the DJ set and leave with an invigorated passion for protecting endangered animals.”

Tickets are £27 and can be booked via twycrosszoo.org/summer-sundown

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

