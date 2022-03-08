Images reveal sneak peek at new Alton Towers CBeebies Land attractions

The brand new attractions open on March 19. Photo: Alton Towers.

When the Staffordshire theme park reopens for the 2022 season on March 19, visitors will be able to enjoy three new attractions: the Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge, JoJo & Gran Gran at Home, and Andy's Adventures Dinosaur Dig.

Two new live shows are also joining the park: Bing's Day Out at CBeebies Land and Hey Duggee: The Map Badge.

Once complete, the new developments will have taken a team of more than 110 people - including experts in special effects, audio and visual, architectural design, and accessibility - more than a year to design and build, clocking up thousands of working hours.

Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge

Fans of the animated series Hey Duggee will be thrilled to explore the UK's first real-life Hey Duggee Clubhouse, a five-metre-high free-roam attraction complete with slides.

Duggee enthusiasts will be able to get active as they climb, slide, and bounce through the interactive sensory play areas.

Visitors will join the Squirrel Club as part of the experience and go on a big adventure to all their favourite Hey Duggee locations, meet Duggee in person for a Duggee hug, and receive their very own Big Adventure Sticker Badge.

JoJo & Gran Gran at Home

Families can also explore a fully immersive replica of Gran Gran's home from the CBeebies show, JoJo & Gran Gran, which hit screens in 2020.

Once complete, guests will be able to let their curiosity run wild as they play, make and explore Gran Gran’s home – including the chance to call Great Gran Gran in Saint Lucia, help bake Gran Gran’s famous banana bread in the kitchen, and head out into Gran Gran’s garden to kick autumn leaves and see spring flowers grow, as well as find JoJo who is hiding in the garden.

Andy's Adventures Dinosaur Dig

Giant dinosaur fossils, including a three-metre-long replica Tyrannosaurus skull, have also been installed as part of Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig.

Budding paleontologists can immerse themselves in the interactive attraction by digging to unearth fossils, which they can analyse in the ‘fossilator’.

Then, visitors can take their discoveries to Andy’s outpost to find out more about their fossils.

A total of 14 additional fossils, bones and skulls have been created by the Magic Makers team for the attraction, some made by using 3D printing technology.

Plus much, much more

The opening on Saturday, March 19 will showcase a bespoke double-width slide created for the theme park, which allows for joint use opportunities for children with carers, alongside new ground-level sunken trampolines that are suitable for wheelchair users.

CBeebies Land will also benefit from the introduction of brand-new interactive CBeebies Bugbies – the iconic mascots of the TV channel – to help create an enhanced, interactive experience for families.

There will also be a reimagined Little Explorers Toy Box shop and benches made from recycled plastics.

And for families who want to enjoy even more of the magic, they can now choose to stay overnight in new Bing bedrooms.

The new Bing bedrooms. Photo: Alton Towers.