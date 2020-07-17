Shrewsbury's Visitor Information Centre reopens

Based in the town's Museum & Art Gallery in The Square, the centre will open from 10am to 4pm from Monday to Saturday and 11am to 4pm on Sundays.

Ahead of reopening, health and safety measures were put in place following government and Public Health England guidance.

Acting as a hub for tourism and residents who want to find out more about the town and county, the centre's reopening comes as research has shown that more people were planning to explore their own region’s attractions and hidden gems in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown rather than venturing further afield.

The research – which questioned 1,800 people about their travel plans for the summer – showed people were increasingly planning to take day trips and staycations close to home, and wanted to know their destinations were as safe as possible.

To make visitors to the county feel safe, more than 300 tourism and hospitality businesses in Shropshire have been awarded the official ‘We’re Good to Go’ quality standard, demonstrating they have followed all the government’s Covid-19 guidelines to make them as safe as possible.

The Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery shop that sits within the centre is also open.

Lezley Picton, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure, waste and communications, said: “As more people are gearing towards staycations, it is great news that the Visitor Information Centre in Shrewsbury is now open.

“The centre acts as a hub for tourism, not just for Shrewsbury but for Shropshire as a whole, so the reopening is certainly welcome news now that health and safety measures are in place.”

While the museum shop is now open, the museum itself is remaining closed until further notice.