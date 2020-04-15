Arena Birmingham officially rebranded as Utilita Arena Birmingham

Utilita Arena Birmingham is a new addition to Utilita’s growing presence in the UK live events industry, with the energy supplier having partnered with a number of major music festivals in recent years including Parklife, TRNSMT, Creamfields, V Festival, Bestival and Camp Bestival as well as Newcastle Arena, now Utilita Arena Newcastle.

The name reflects a new multi-year commercial partnership with the energy company.

Utilita customers will have the chance of getting ticketing and hospitality experiences, receive priority booking and more at the city centre venue.

A statement on the venue website said: "We know it’s a difficult time for everyone at the moment but we wanted to celebrate some good news and give you guys something to look forward to once we’re all back on our feet."

It went on to say any tickets for upcoming events that have 'Arena Birmingham' on them will remain valid.

The statement continued: "Our reign as Arena Birmingham has been a fantastic one, bringing the likes of Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Jack Whitehall, Take That, Cher, Muse, The 1975, Madness, KISS and loads more to the city for some simply unforgettable experiences – and with Utilita on board, we’re set for even more incredible events right here in Birmingham.

"We originally planned a bash at Harry Styles’ gig to mark occasion, but obviously with the way things are at the moment, we’re putting things on ice until we’re ready to start delivering the good times back to Birmingham.

"Anyway, we want to make sure you lovely lot are fully in the loop with what’s going on here, so, we’ve put together a couple of answers to some questions we just know you’ll want to hear about. If there’s something we’ve not listed below, then just tweet us your q’s to @UtilitaArenaBHM and we’ll do our best to help."

For more information, click here.