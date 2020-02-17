Park's supper club series welcomes acclaimed author Joanne Harris

The author is set to visit Iscoyd Park, in Wrexham, as the next speaker in the estate's ongoing series of Supper Clubs in April.

Guests will be welcomed by a selection of Chocolat inspired drinks and canapés, following in the footsteps of Joanne Harris' book of the same name, which was turned into a film starring Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp.

Joanne will host a talk in the library of the 18th-century Grade II* listed Georgian house, with guests having the chance to ask any questions at the end.

She will focus on her passion for chocolate, France and cookery, which feature heavily in her work.

A two-course meal will be prepared for guests on the day, and tickets include a hardback signed copy of Joanne's latest novel, The Strawberry Thief.

Director of Iscoyd Park, Phil Godsal, said: "It is so exciting to have Joanne Harris speaking about her wonderful writing.

"Her books are magical and I can’t wait to see how our chefs interpret her writing and recipes. It will be wonderful to have all this creativity bubbling away at Iscoyd."

The event will take place on Thursday, April 2 from 7pm to 11pm. Tickets are available to purchase for £60 per adult.