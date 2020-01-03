Crafty kids keeping active in New Year at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre

Nearly 40 children attended the celebration at the centre in Craven Arms, giving them the chance to take part in activities and try out arts and crafts.

Centre manager Grant Wilson said: “It’s been absolutely packed and is really, really popular.

“We started putting on the event two years ago.

“They’ve been making confetti poppers, 2020 masks, spin drums and even their own mocktails.”

“We always try to have something on for children, especially in the school holidays.

“We like to see the little ones making memories and they are seem to really enjoy it.”

The party may have been the last event of the year, but the calendar for 2020 is already packed full of activities and courses.

Forthcoming events include the Shropshire Way 80K Festival and Big Garden Bird Watch Special.

People are being advised to keep an eye on the attraction’s website and to book early.

Grant added: “Some of our events are already fully booked so it looks like it’s going to be another busy year for us, fingers crossed. We have plenty to look forward to for the year ahead.”