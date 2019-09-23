‘Aliens’ spring a surprise for big trampoline party

Airea 51, a trampoline park in Telford, hosted an 'alien invasion' on Friday to coincide with the viral Facebook event 'Storm Area 51' in Nevada, America, which was planned for the same day.

The joke event was created by an American student who wanted to uncover the secrets of the Air Force base that is rumoured to house extraterrestrials.

Alicia McGuire wanted to host a special evening to match this worldwide phenomenon at the same time as celebrating their opening in 2017.

Speaking before the event, she said: "We are hoping for full capacity, but we already have 70 people booked in for the event.

"We have given a few lucky customers free passes who have returned over 300 times between them since opening. The four customers have spent a lot of money here in those two years so we wanted to reward them.

"There will be face painting, balloon modellers, dancers, people dressed up as aliens and sci-fi music to set the scene. We are really looking forward to it.

"We are hoping that they are going to storm Airea 51 in Telford as well as the American site.

"We originally came up with the name and the space theme from the American site so it is only fitting we celebrate the event here as well."

The Telford trampoline centre on Stafford Park was opened in October 2017 by owners Alicia and Dean McGuire.