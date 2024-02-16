New season of Football Heritage Tours kicks off at the 'spiritual home' of Welsh footy.... Wrexham

Footy fans can discover the places, people and events that shaped football in Wrexham and across Wales over the last 150 years.

The guided walk will take you to some of the most iconic and recognisable places in Wrexham – said to be the spiritual home of Welsh football – and connect the dots between landmarks, football and community.

English and Welsh language tours will be running on the following dates:

Friday February 16

Friday March 15

Thursday March 28

Friday April 26

Councillor Paul Roberts, Lead Member for Partnerships and Community Safety at Wrexham Council said: “Following the success and terrific feedback received from last year’s inaugural football heritage tours last year, we are delighted to announce a brand new series for 2024.

“For those visiting Wrexham for the first time, this is a wonderful way to explore the city and see some of our most iconic landmarks. If you live locally, this is an opportunity to discover more about the people, places and events that helped to shape Wrexham’s colourful sporting past.”

For further details and booking info, visit the museum eventbrite page.

Wrexham Museum is now closed to the public so that work can begin to prepare the building for transforming into the new Museum of Two Halves.

The new football museum will celebrate Welsh football, past and present, in all its diversity, from grassroots clubs to the national teams, as well as highlighting Wrexham’s historic achievements in the sport and celebrating the rich football heritage of the County Borough.

New galleries will be created to display the Wrexham Museum collections, which means an enhanced experience for visitors and a first-class, modern venue for discovering the fascinating and eventful story this region of North East Wales.

The new museum is due to open in 2026.

The project is being supported with funding from Wrexham Council and Welsh Government, with additional support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Wolfson Foundation. The Museum of Two Halves project has received £1.3m from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.”