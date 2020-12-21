Organisers cancel Boxing Day hunt due to virus

The Albrighton and Woodlands Hunt at Hagley Hall, Stourbridge in 2018

The Albrighton and Woodlands Hunt normally meets at Hagley Hall, Stourbridge, before making its way across the countryside to Penkridge watched by crowds lining parts of the route.

However, following a meeting of the joint masters a decision has been made to delay the event which nowadays features trail hunting methods, by following a scent and not a fox which is banned.

Organiser Hazel Sheppard said: "Most hunts are not meeting on Boxing Day because of the Government's guidance.

"We normally get crowds of between 2,000 to 3,000 coming out to watch. We feel it wouldn't be fair to put people at risk by having large groups gathering here and there.

"We're not meeting at Hagley all on Saturday this time round. Lord and Lady Cobham would normally see us off and they're quite sad about it.

"Children who normally come to watch on their ponies will be upset too."