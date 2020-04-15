Chance to see the Peaky Blinders in action in nationwide NHS raffle

The raffle will help to raise money for the NHS, with prizes also including rare signed merchandise from Liam Gallagher and a pair of 'golden tickets' allowing entry into all Live Nation UK shows throughout 2021.

The winner of the Peaky Blinders prize will be able to don their best flat cap and tour the set of the hit Birmingham-based BBC drama during filming for the upcoming sixth season.

Help Our NHS is a new project launched by Liam Gallagher’s tour manager Ben Pomphrett that aims to benefit frontline NHS staff during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation looks to show its appreciation to the people in healthcare who are making huge sacrifices during this challenging time, by helping to provide them with both treats and essential items.

Prizes donated from some huge names for the NHS raffle

So far, Help Our NHS has donated hand creams, sandwiches, toiletries, hand creams, drinks, sweets and cakes to staff. It has also partnered with food distributors and various other suppliers to dispatch donations to intensive care units.

Fans can enter the raffle by visiting www.nhsfest.co.uk, where they’ll see a list of artists and companies who have gifted prizes arranged in a festival-style poster.

Clicking on an artist name will direct you to a page which details the prize on offer and allows you to enter the raffle, with all tickets priced at £5.