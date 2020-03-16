Line Of Duty filming postponed due to coronavirus

A BBC spokesman said: “We will continue to review all productions on a case-by-case basis and will continue to follow the latest news and advice from the Foreign Office, World Health Organisation and Public Health England.”

Created by Cannock's Jed Mercurio, filming for the hit drama began in Northern Ireland last month.

Dozens of armed police officers and men wearing balaclavas were seen filming what appeared to be action scenes in Belfast.

Filming for the sixth series of Birmingham-based BBC drama Peaky Blinders has also been postponed.

A statement posted on the hit BBC drama's Twitter page said: "After much consideration, and in light of the developing situation concerning Covid-19, the start of production of Peaky Blinders series six has been postponed.

"Huge thanks to our incredible cast and crew, and to all out amazing fans for their continued support."

The Birmingham-based drama, with scenes filmed at Dudley's Black Country Museum, revealed that pre-production for the sixth series of the show had begun earlier this year.

In a picture posted to social media, a production script showed the title of the first episode of the upcoming series, titled 'Black Day'.