Jacqueline Wilson to discuss new book in Birmingham

The award-winning and best-selling author will discuss her career and brand new book, Love Frankie.

The book tells the story of a young girl named Frankie. Her mum is seriously ill with MS and Frankie can feel herself growing up quickly, no thanks to Sally and her gang of bullies at school.

When Sally turns out to be not-so-mean after all, they strike up a friendship and are suddenly spending all of their time together.

But Frankie starts to wonder whether these feelings she has for Sally are stronger than her other friendships.

Jacqueline Wilson is the author of many book series, including the Tracey Beaker series. Inaugurated in 1991 with The Story of Tracy Beaker, the franchise includes three sequels and has been adapted into four CBBC television series.

Four of her books appear in the BBC's The Big Read poll of the 100 most popular books in the UK, and for her lifetime contribution as a children's writer, Wilson was a UK nominee for the international Hans Christian Andersen Award in 2014.

Jacqueline Wilson comes to Birmingham's Glee Club on May 2.

