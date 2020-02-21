Richard Digance returning to play at Shropshire venue - as promised

The star enjoyed himself so much when he performed last autumn he asked to come back and is due to appear on March 7.

The centre stated: "We're lucky to have Richard back in Broseley, doing what he loves best, telling stories, playing the guitar and singing songs.

"It's always a great night out. Don't miss this opportunity to see the man who has played with Brian May, Steve Martin and the late great Robin Williams, in this intimate setting."

Tickets cost £10 in advance from the website www.birchmeadow.org.uk/live-music or for more details phone 07890 05732. Doors open at 7.30pm.