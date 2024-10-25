Emergency services attend three-car crash on main Shrewsbury road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) received a call at 11.48am reporting the road traffic collision on Whitchurch Road.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury to the scene, and West Mercia Police were also in attendance.

SRFS incident log states the crash involved three vehicles. Nobody was reported trapped inside a vehicle and crews made vehicles electrically safe using small gear.

The incident concluded at 12.12pm.