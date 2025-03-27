Rotary tests can save lives - annual event returning to Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The ‘Health Awareness’ gazebo – where Rotarians team up with healthcare professionals to test blood pressures – will be at the bottom entrance to Bredwood Arcade, outside Tesco, between 9am and 12 noon on Saturday, 12 April.

Last year the free, no-appointment, three-hour session tested 96 people. Nineteen of them were advised to see their doctor. Five were considered ‘at risk’ and advised to consult their GP urgently.

“Blood pressure tests will flag up health problems and can, therefore, save lives,” says organiser Keith Senior. “Early warning signs of hypertension and hyperglycaemia can be detected and these are major causes of premature deaths from strokes and heart attacks - even when people are not aware they have a problem.