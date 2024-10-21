We wore pink and donated £450 to Breast Cancer Now - see our pictures!

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world, and over 55,000 people are diagnosed every year in the UK alone. Each one will face challenging treatment regimes. Gruelling side effects. Uncertainty, anxiety and fear.

The charity, Breast Cancer Now, funds word-class research at several institutes and universities throughout the UK; it is currently financing over 100 cutting-edge projects to discover how to prevent breast cancer, save lives, and help people to live well with and beyond the disease.

Ludlow Cancer Support Group has sent a donation for £450 to Breast Cancer Now.

For more information about the group, visit ludlowcancersupport.org

Gerdev Singh,Brain Tumour Research Community Fundraiser and Rachel Massey. Photo: LCSG

Group members. Phot:o LCSG

David Watson-Jones, Sally Ford and Goff Berry. Photo: LCSG

Rosemary Wood, Chairman, LCSG. Photo: LCSG

Val Jackman, Janet Thomas and Rob Cooper-Downes. Photo: LCSG

By Rosemary Wood - Contributor