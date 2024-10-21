We wore pink and donated £450 to Breast Cancer Now - see our pictures!
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and on Friday, 11 October, members of Ludlow Cancer Support Group ‘wore pink’ to show its support.
Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the world, and over 55,000 people are diagnosed every year in the UK alone. Each one will face challenging treatment regimes. Gruelling side effects. Uncertainty, anxiety and fear.
The charity, Breast Cancer Now, funds word-class research at several institutes and universities throughout the UK; it is currently financing over 100 cutting-edge projects to discover how to prevent breast cancer, save lives, and help people to live well with and beyond the disease.
Ludlow Cancer Support Group has sent a donation for £450 to Breast Cancer Now.
For more information about the group, visit ludlowcancersupport.org
By Rosemary Wood - Contributor