Start your Christmas gift shopping at Hillcrest Manor's festive craft fayre
Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home in Shrewsbury invites you to their Christmas Craft Fayre next month.
Join us for our second Christmas Craft Fayre at Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home on Saturday, 16 November from 10am to 1pm. You will be given a warm welcome by staff and residents in our beautiful building and gardens, the perfect setting to purchase your Christmas gifts. Warm yourselves with a glass of mulled wine, or a tea/coffee, whilst you browse our stalls, selling local goods. We have face painting, bottle stall, ice cream and sweets to keep all the family happy!
All proceeds from our fayre go to the Hillcrest Manor Comfort Fund, which allows us to provide varied and stimulating activities for our residents throughout the year.
By Sally Senior - Contributor