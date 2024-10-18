No tricks, only treats for Telford community competition this weekend

Free pumpkins will be available from the Lovell marketing suite at its Wild Walk development on Saturday, 19 October and Sunday, 20 October as part of an open day welcoming the surrounding community and those on the hunt for a new home.

The highly sustainable development, that has been popular with first time buyers, downsizers and families since its launch, has just a few homes left to purchase with prices starting at £255,000 for a three-bed home. The stunning location benefits from the best of both worlds, being just a stone's throw from Granville Country Park for fantastic outdoor space as well as being within walking distance to convenient supermarkets, schools and other amenities.

Lisa Preston, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: “We are down to just the last few homes at Wild Walk and wanted to mark the community that is already established on site with an autumnal celebration. This competition is a great way to have a bit of spooky fun and meet our regional sales team who can tell visitors about the exclusive deals that are on offer.

“Telford has a wonderful community feel, which has been emulated at Wild Walk with the residents that have moved in so far. We ran a similar competition last year and were so impressed with the creativity of the entries and the brilliant community spirit. We want to encourage everyone to pop in and pick up a pumpkin – we can’t wait to see what you create.”

Participants will need to think outside the box to impress the judges and be in with a chance of winning a hamper of Halloween treats. The marketing suite will be open this weekend from 10am to 5pm and as part of the open day there will be exclusive offers available for those reserving properties including deposit boosting schemes, vouchers and flooring deals.

Find out more about the homes at Wild Walk that are now available at: lovell.co.uk/developments/wild-walk/

By Lucy Torr - Contributor