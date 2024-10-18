Market Drayton Football Club on cloud nine after receiving £200 donation

The team behind the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living development, Joules Place on Stafford Street, donated the money to Market Drayton Town FC, who play at Greenfields Sports Ground on Greenfields Lane, highlighting its commitment to create a positive legacy in the community.

This year, Market Drayton Town FC has undergone a major rebuild with Matthew Allen taking over as Club Chairman. He’ll work alongside new manager, Dan Dawson, and the club’s former manager, Simon Line, who joins as Director of Football. The restructuring is part of the club’s commitment to raise its profile within the local community and attract more talent.

Market Drayton Town FC Is Home To Several Teams

The club is currently home to several teams, including its first team which plays in Division One South of the North West Counties League, a youth team, and two walking football teams.

The £200 from McCarthy Stone will be used towards purchasing new equipment and maintaining the football grounds, improving the overall experience of players and volunteers alike.

Matthew Allen, Club Chairman of Market Drayton FC comments: “As a grassroots football club, we rely solely on the support of local businesses and the wider community. We’re hugely grateful to McCarthy Stone for their generous donation. Without this kind of support, we would really struggle to maintain the club’s running costs, and ultimately, the club would have to cease existence.

“As well as investing in new equipment and restoring our grounds, we’re really keen to strengthen our relationship with the community and remind people of the fantastic facilities we provide right on their doorstep.”

David Meachem, Divisional Sales Director for McCarthy Stone, added: “Supporting local activities and initiatives in the towns and communities in which we build is incredibly important to us. We endeavour to help create a lasting, positive legacy, and we’re proud to now be able to support Market Drayton Town FC and look forward to building our relationship with them further in the future.”

By Joe Youk See - Contributor