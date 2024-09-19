Bridgnorth church delighted by surprise visit from VIP on motorcycle

Cartway is one of the few non-conformist churches taking part in Ride+Stride, but over the last few years some of our members have joined in, walking or riding for this annual event.

Our own Cartway team this year were out on the south of the Clee Hill visiting rural C of E churches in the sunshine, and hope to raise £400-£500 from sponsorship. This we feel is an excellent opportunity to get to know rural Anglican church people who man some of these small rural churches on the special day hoping for visitors from other places.

Meanwhile Cartway, our church, was open for other riders and striders with our volunteers setting up refreshments and a welcome for other teams of walkers, cyclists, and car riders.

We were delighted the bishop came to visit us this year.

By Steve Thomas - Contributor