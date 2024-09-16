Free sessions in Telford to help more people get online

They begin with Wellington Library from 10am to 4pm on October 17, followed by Madeley Community Library from 10am to 2pm on October 22.

Brookside Central community centre will be hosting a session from 9.30am to 1.30pm on October 24, and there will also be a session at Newport Library, on the town’s high street, from 10am to 2pm on October 25.

Silver Threads Hall in Donnington is the venue for the final session, running from 11am until 2pm on October 29.

Telford College is working in partnership with a number of local organisations as part of the campaign, including Telford & Wrekin Council, The Wrekin Housing Group, West Mercia Police, Barclays and Capgemini.

“These drop-in sessions are for people who need access to basic digital support, but may not necessarily be able to travel to the college, or feel more comfortable in a community venue,” explained Telford College director of employability Beckie Bosworth.

“Whether people want to start managing their money online, learn about online safety or gain basic digital skills for employment, our expert tutors will be on hand to help get people connected.”

Get Online Week is an annual event run by the Good Things Foundation which has been held every year since 2007. Last year it held nearly 900 events and supported around 16,000 people to cross the digital divide.

For more details about the Telford College sessions, call 01952 642554, 07827 839009 or email employability@telfordcollege.ac.uk.

Councillor Zona Hannington, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for finance, governance and customer services, said: “As society increasingly moves online, the ability to navigate digital platforms has become crucial.

“However, many residents may find themselves at a disadvantage due to a lack of access, skills, or understanding of digital technologies. These free drop-in sessions aim to address these challenges by offering tailored support to help individuals confidently engage with the digital world.”

Emma Rogers, social value co-ordinator at the Wrekin Housing Group, said: “As digital technology becomes increasingly integral to every aspect of our lives, it’s vital that everyone not only has the means to access technology, but the skills and confidence to thrive within the digital environment.

“We are working closely with partners, local authorities and organisations to ensure that all our tenants and the communities where they live, including the most disadvantaged, have access to digital devices, the internet and support to use them.

“This is not only important for staying in touch with friends/family and learning new skills, but also for social equality and to ensure equal access to the many benefits being online has to offer.”

Get Online Week 2024. Image: Telford College

By Carl Jones - Contributor