A trip down memory lane for Minsterley nursing home
Residents at Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home in Minsterley took a trip down memory lane on Saturday, as they hosted their first classic and vintage car rally.
Published
The home welcomed 26 vehicles from Cherished Cars of Shropshire, Middletown Classic Vehicle Club, and other individual car enthusiasts to the event. Vehicles included a rare 1966 Radford Mini, Green Goddess Fire Engine, Morgan Triumph, and 1928 Fiat to name but a few!
Both residents and car owners alike enjoyed reminiscing over these lovely vehicles, with plenty of tea and cake! The nursing home is now looking to make the rally an annual event.
By Sally Senior - Contributor