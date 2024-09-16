A trip down memory lane for Minsterley nursing home

The home welcomed 26 vehicles from Cherished Cars of Shropshire, Middletown Classic Vehicle Club, and other individual car enthusiasts to the event. Vehicles included a rare 1966 Radford Mini, Green Goddess Fire Engine, Morgan Triumph, and 1928 Fiat to name but a few!

Both residents and car owners alike enjoyed reminiscing over these lovely vehicles, with plenty of tea and cake! The nursing home is now looking to make the rally an annual event.

Residents and family took a trip down memory lane. Photo: Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home

Residents enjoying the car rally. Photo: Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home

By Sally Senior - Contributor