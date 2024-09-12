Bongo's Bingo presents: Bingo All The Way this festive season at The Buttermarket

The newly announced run of festive dates at The Buttermarket will be packed with Christmas bangers, anthems and classics with loads of special prizes and production at Bingo All The Way.

After selling out 2023's run of Christmas specials, Bongo's Bingo are ready to take everyone into their new wild winter wonderland. Tickets are flying out for Shrewsbury, so time is of the essence, with a trio of shows and then NYE to see out the year in the craziest of styles.

The Shrewsbury Christmas dates are Saturday, 30 November, Saturday 7, December, Friday 13 and New Year's Eve. Tickets are on sale at bongosbingo.co.uk

Bongo's Bingo's co-founder Jonny Bongo says: "Our festive shows are going to be next level. Christmas really is my favourite time of the year for Bongo's Bingo. Shrewsbury always goes off and it's especially wild during Christmas, so I know this run of shows will fly out. We can't wait to celebrate the most wonderful time of year with you all at Bongo's Bingo."

Bongo's Bingo will celebrate its 10th anniversary in spring 2025. Each show features riotous fun, amazing music, crazy prizes, en masse karaoke, rave rounds, dance-offs, the odd pink unicorn, and of course plenty of bingo as part of the UK's most bonkers, surreal and energetic night, all rolled into one glorious party.

Bongo's Bingo at The Buttermarket. Photo Bongo's Bingo

The original bingo rave phenomenon has rejuvenated a quintessentially quaint British pastime, featuring nostalgia-soaked revelry in a dose of pure and unadulterated escapism. There's truly nothing else like it.

Celebrate the party season with Bongo's Bingo! Photo Bongo's Bingo

By Damo Jones - Contributor